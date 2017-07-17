FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Softvision to hire 500 people for Bengaluru facility in next 1 year
July 17, 2017 / 7:34 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Softvision to hire 500 people for Bengaluru facility in next 1 year

July 17 (Reuters) - Softvision:

* Softvision to hire 500 people for Bengaluru facility in next 1 year Source text:

Bengaluru, July 17, 2017: Softvision, a global developer of digital products, inaugurated its first studio in the Bengaluru today which will help in facilitating the hiring of 500 people in the next one year. The launch took place at the new studio in Domlur in the presence of chief guest Mr. Andres Angelani, CEO, Softvision. The hiring of 500 people in one year will add to the pre-existing 2,400 product, design and engineering professionals who are currently employed by Softvision across the world. The Bengaluru studio will be a warm addition to the Softvision network of 17 studios, across 8 countries and 5 continents that strive towards helping their clients evolve talent, process and technology while creating the most impactful custom digital experiences.

