March 15 Software AG

* Says continues shareholder friendly policy by record dividend and share buy-back

* Says dividend set to increase to 0.60 euros per share (previous year: 0.55 euros)

* Says share buyback of up to 100 million euros started on March 13

* Says more than three-quarter of free cash flow 2016 will be returned to shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: