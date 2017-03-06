March 6 Software AG

* Says to cancel 2,600,000 treasury shares and to buyback own shares in a value up to eur 100 million

* Says to redeem 2,600,000 treasury shares, corresponds to 3.29 percent of share capital before redemption and capital decrease

* Says to buy back of own shares in a value of up to eur 100 million during period until may 15, 2017 at latest.

* Says limit for a share buyback is 10 percent of share capital