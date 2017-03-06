German stocks - Factors to watch on May 29
FRANKFURT, May 29 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0609 GMT.
March 6 Software AG
* Says to cancel 2,600,000 treasury shares and to buyback own shares in a value up to eur 100 million
* Says to redeem 2,600,000 treasury shares, corresponds to 3.29 percent of share capital before redemption and capital decrease
* Says to buy back of own shares in a value of up to eur 100 million during period until may 15, 2017 at latest.
* Says limit for a share buyback is 10 percent of share capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, May 29 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0609 GMT.
HELSINKI, May 29 Finnish consumer and industry confidence rose in May from the previous month, data published on Monday showed.