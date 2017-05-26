BRIEF-China Merchants Land updates on acquisition of land use right
* Chongqing Merchants Yi Cheng entered into land use rights grant contract with Chongqing Land bureau in relation to acquisition
May 26 Soho China Ltd
May 26 Soho China Ltd

* "shareholders have approved at agm declaration and payment of a special dividend of rmb0.346 per ordinary share"
* For three months ended 31st May 2017 revenue hk$309.8 million versus hk$309.5 million