BRIEF-Mira VII Acquisition announces filing of filing statement
* Received conditional approval from TSX venture exchange in respect of its qualifying transaction with Goodfood Market
April 12 Soho Development SA:
* Acquires 6.8 percent of own shares for 23 million zlotys ($5.75 million)
* Shareholders authorised the buyback in March
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer