July 7 (Reuters) - SOHO DEVELOPMENT SA

* Says Loi Concerning Sale of Recyling Park and Recycling Park Kamionka Is No Longer Valid‍​

* SAYS CO DID NOT ACCEPT CHANGES PROPOSED BY BUYER CONCERNING SALE OF RECYLING PARK AND RECYCLING PARK KAMIONKA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)