March 22 Soho Development SA:

* Its shareholder meeting authorise management to acquire no more than 7.6 million of the company's own shares at 3.04 zloty per share

* The total amount to be spent on share buyback is not to exceed 23 million zlotys ($5.82 million)

* The authorisation to buy back shares is until the end of April

* The shares of series A to E to be bought back to lower capital