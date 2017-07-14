FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-Sohu.com special committee retains financial advisor, legal counsel
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#CompanyResults
#Wimbledon
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Candidate with Hindu nationalist roots set to be next president
India
Candidate with Hindu nationalist roots set to be next president
Muguruza blows away Venus to take first Wimbledon crown
WIMBLEDON
Muguruza blows away Venus to take first Wimbledon crown
Chinese Nobel laureate's ashes scattered at sea
WORLD
Chinese Nobel laureate's ashes scattered at sea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 14, 2017 / 12:10 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Sohu.com special committee retains financial advisor, legal counsel

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Sohu.Com Inc:

* Sohu.com special committee retains financial advisor and legal counsel

* Sohu.com Inc - special committee of company's board of directors has retained Citigroup Global Markets Inc. as its financial advisor

* Sohu.com Inc - special committee is continuing its review and evaluation of non-binding proposal

* Sohu.com- advisor retained in connection with review of non-binding proposal from Charles Zhang, chairman and CEO and chairman of board of Changyou Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.