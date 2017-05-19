BRIEF-Oventus Medical seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending an announcement regarding a proposed capital raising
May 19 Soiken Holdings Inc :
* Says it plans to buy 58.6 percent stake in NRL Pharma Inc for totaling 528 million yen, on June 27
* Surgery Partners Inc announces pricing of $370 million senior note offering