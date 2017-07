July 19 (Reuters) - SOITEC SA:

* Reg-Soitec : Soitec Reports Fy'18 First Quarter Revenues

* ‍Q1'18 REVENUES REACHED EUR 69.6M, UP 22% AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES COMPARED WITH Q1'17​

* ‍FY'18 EXPECTATIONS UNCHANGED​