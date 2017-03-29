BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
March 29 Soitec SA
* says it and Silicon Genesis Corporation (SiGen) have successfully brought an end to dispute over the importation and sale in the U.S. of certain silicon-on-insulator (SOI) wafers
* Both companies have agreed to dismiss all pending litigations including the proceedings in front of the U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC). Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes