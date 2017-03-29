March 29 Soitec SA

* says it and Silicon Genesis Corporation (SiGen) have successfully brought an end to dispute over the importation and sale in the U.S. of certain silicon-on-insulator (SOI) wafers

* Both companies have agreed to dismiss all pending litigations including the proceedings in front of the U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC).