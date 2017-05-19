BRIEF-Regis Corporation appoints Andrew Lacko as CFO
* Lacko will replace Michael Pomeroy, who has served as interim chief financial officer since February 1, 2017
May 19Soko Seiren Co Ltd
* Says Marui Group Co Ltd acquired 3.6 million shares of the company during period from March 28 to May 18
* Settlement date is May 24
* Says Marui Group will hold 50 percent voting rights in the company after the transaction and will become the top shareholder
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/hiiFxh
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Lacko will replace Michael Pomeroy, who has served as interim chief financial officer since February 1, 2017
June 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.