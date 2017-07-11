FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
21 hours ago
BRIEF-Solar Alliance provides additional information on Tennessee acquisition LOI
#Regulatory News
July 11, 2017 / 10:09 AM / 21 hours ago

BRIEF-Solar Alliance provides additional information on Tennessee acquisition LOI

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Solar Alliance Energy Inc:

* Solar Alliance provides additional information on Tennessee acquisition LOI

* Solar Alliance Energy - pursuant to LOI, announced July 10, 2017, co will acquire all of assets of aries, including pipeline of commercial projects

* Solar Alliance Energy - anticipates projects in pipeline be financed through variety of third party mechanisms, for equipment, other costs of goods

* Solar Alliance Energy Inc - will be required to cover payroll costs associated with new aries team once acquisition is complete

* Solar Alliance Energy Inc - does not anticipate a material funding requirement to move projects through various development stages to installation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

