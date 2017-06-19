WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 19 Solar Alliance Energy Inc
* Solar Alliance signs agreement for development of commercial solar projects in southeast u.s.
* Solar Alliance Energy Inc - has signed a joint development agreement with thompson machinery commerce corporation
* Solar Alliance Energy - co to work with thompson machinery's power division and thompson affiliated company, aries solar to provide commercial solar solutions
* Solar Alliance Energy - in connection with jda, thompson machinery is also investing us$200,000 in solar alliance's previously announced private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.