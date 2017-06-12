BRIEF-Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 mln unit private placement
* Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 million unit private placement and initiates exploration program at Tepal
June 12 Solar Alliance Energy Inc
* Solar Alliance updates Los Angeles and Massachusetts expansion progress
* Announced is it moving forward with "aggressive" expansion plans in Los Angeles and Massachusetts
PARIS, June 22 Boeing said it had won 571 orders and commitments for jetliners at the Paris Airshow, upstaging European rival Airbus after the launch of a new model of its 737 MAX passenger jet.