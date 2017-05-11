BRIEF-Fang qtrly non-GAAP fully diluted loss per ads $0.02
* Q1 revenue $109.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $120.5 million
May 11 Solar Capital Ltd
* Repays its $75 million of 5.875 pct senior secured notes; reduces average interest expense
* Repayment was prefunded through company's recent $50 million and $100 million issuances of unsecured senior notes due May 8, 2022
LAGOS, June 19 Nigeria's Forte Oil plans a 20 billion naira ($66 mln) share sale to institutional and high net worth investors and has applied for regulatory approval, it said on Monday.