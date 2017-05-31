BRIEF-Tata Steel sells 83.54 mln shares of Tata Motors to Tata Sons
* Sold 83.54 million shares of Tata Motors to Tata Sons at 452.80 rupees per share (excluding brokerage and STT) Source text: http://bit.ly/2rYWBbB Further company coverage:
May 31 BIMOBJECT AB:
* REG-BIMOBJECT AB: SOLAR INCREASES EQUITY INTEREST IN BIMOBJECT
* SOLAR A/S INCREASED ITS EQUITY INTEREST IN BIMOBJECT TO EQUAL MORE THAN 20 PER CENT
* SOLAR NOW OWNS A TOTAL OF 10,350,000 SHARES, EQUALLING 20.01% PER CENT OF VOTING SHARES AND CAPITAL OF BIMOBJECT.
* SOLAR PREVIOUSLY OWNED 10,338,566 SHARES IN BIMOBJECT, CORRESPONDING TO 19.99 PER CENT OF VOTING SHARES AND CAPITAL OF BIMOBJECT SOURCE TEXT FOR EIKON: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to invest up to 2.0 billion yuan ($292.47 million) in new energy related business