Italy set to introduce measures to boost soured loan securitisations
ROME, May 29 An Italian parliamentary committee on Monday approved measures aimed at helping the country's lenders sell their soured loans repackaged as securities.
Feb 22 Solar Senior Capital Ltd
* Solar Senior Capital Ltd announces quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2016 financial results; declares monthly distribution of $0.1175 per share for march, 2017
* Qtrly net investment income per average share of $0.35
* Solar Senior Capital Ltd says at December 31, 2016, net asset value per share was $16.80, a "modest" increase from prior quarter
* Solar Senior Capital Ltd says expect new $75 million equity commitment to Solar Life Science Program Llc to generate mid-to-high teens return on equity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZAGREB, May 29 Croatia's heavily indebted food producer and retailer Agrokor expects to complete talks with creditors on a new loan soon, the company's crisis manager said on Monday.