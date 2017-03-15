March 15 Solaris oilfield infrastructure inc
* Solaris oilfield infrastructure inc files for ipo of up to
$100 million of class a common stock - sec filing
* Solaris oilfield infrastructure inc - intends to apply to
list class a common stock on new york stock exchange under the
symbol “soi”
* Solaris oilfield infrastructure inc - credit suisse and
goldman, sachs & co are underwriters to the ipo
* Solaris oilfield infrastructure inc - intends to fund
$40.0 million to $55.0 million 2017 capital program with portion
of ipo the net proceeds
* Solaris oilfield infrastructure inc - proposed ipo price
is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating sec
registration fee
