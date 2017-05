May 2 Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc:

* Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc sees IPO of 10.6 million shares of class A common stock

* Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc says IPO price of class a common stock is expected to be between $15.00 and $18.00 per share

* Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc says intends to contribute all of ipo net proceeds to Solaris Llc in exchange for Solaris Llc units