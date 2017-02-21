Feb 21 SolarWorld AG
* Enters partnership for lithium mining in ore mountains
* Solar technology group will sell a share of 50 percent of
its project in Altenberg-Zinnwald to Bacanora Minerals Ltd
* Under name Deutsche Lithium GmbH, future joint venture
will be domiciled in Freiberg, Saxony, and operationally
controlled by Bacanora Minerals and SolarWorld together
* New partner will earn its share of project in return for a
cash consideration of 5 million euros ($5.29 million) and
completion of a feasibility study on project, which will take
approximately 18 to 24 months
* Bacanora Minerals will undertake all financial investments
for project
* Partner has option to acquire outstanding 50 percent
within a 24 month period for a mid double-digit million amount
