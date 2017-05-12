BRIEF-Ocean Rig UDW announces decision by Highland Capital Management
* Ocean rig udw inc. Announces decision by highland capital management lp not to pursue objections to recognition of cayman proceedings by u.s. Bankruptcy court
May 12 SOLARWORLD AG:
* PRELIMINARY ADMINISTRATOR / INSOLVENCY OF AFFILIATED COMPANIES
* MANAGEMENT OF AFFILIATED COMPANIES SOLARWORLD INDUSTRIES SACHSEN GMBH, SOLARWORLD INDUSTRIES THÜRINGEN GMBH, SOLARWORLD INDUSTRIES DEUTSCHLAND GMBH AND SOLARWORLD INNOVATIONS GMBH FILED FOR INSOLVENCY PROCEEDINGS
* COURT HAS APPOINTED ATTORNEY AT LAW HORST PIEPENBURG AS PRELIMINARY INSOLVENCY ADMINISTRATOR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Ocean rig udw inc. Announces decision by highland capital management lp not to pursue objections to recognition of cayman proceedings by u.s. Bankruptcy court
* Intimation of initiation of corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP), appointment of interim resolution professional (IRP) Source text: http://bit.ly/2rHMWGk Further company coverage: