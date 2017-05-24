BRIEF-Psivida submits marketing authorization application for approval of Durasert in EU
* Psivida submits marketing authorization application (maa) for approval of durasert™ three-year treatment for posterior segment uveitis in European Union
May 24 Solasto Corp
* Says it signs a business alliance agreement with TOHO HOLDINGS CO., LTD. on May 24
* Says two entities will cooperate on hospital and nursing healthcare facility related business, and construct community health care systems
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/FCkVoe
* Lannett receives approval for hydrocodone bitartrate and acetaminophen tablets USP, 5 mg/300 mg, 7.5 mg/300 mg and 10 mg/300 mg