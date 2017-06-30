FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Solekia announces shareholding structure changes
June 30, 2017 / 6:13 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Solekia announces shareholding structure changes

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Solekia Ltd:

* Says Freesia Macross Corporation has purchased 144,900 additional shares of the company, from Beji Sasaki, the current Chairman of the Board in the company

* Freesia Macross has become the top major shareholder of the company, with 23.9 percent voting rights, up from 6.9 percent

* Beji Sasaki has become the third major shareholder of the company, with 21.9 percent voting rights, down from 38.9 percent

* Effective date June 30

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/dwSzqQ

Further company coverage:

Beijing Headline News

