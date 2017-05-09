UPDATE 1-Taiwan May export orders beat forecast as China, U.S. demand jump
* Better-than-expected orders bode well for global tech market
May 9 Solekia Ltd
* Says Sasaki Beji extends ToB period to May 23, from May 12
* The previous plan was disclosed on April 25
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders with record date adjusted to July 15