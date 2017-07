July 24 (Reuters) - Soleno Therapeutics Inc

* Soleno Therapeutics announces sale of non-strategic assets to Flexicare, Inc.

* Soleno Therapeutics Inc - ‍expect to initiate a phase III clinical trial for DCCR by end of 2017​

* Soleno Therapeutics Inc- ‍we expect to initiate a phase III clinical trial for DCCR by end of 2017​