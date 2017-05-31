BRIEF-Phoenix New Media announces receipt of SAPPRFT notice
* Phoenix new media - will continue to take measures to strengthen content management, make sure all content are copyrighted, regulated, in order to continue co's video, audio operation
May 31 Solidwizard Technology Co Ltd:
* Says it will pay cash div of T$6 per share
* Ex-dividend date June 15
* Last date before book closure June 18 with book closure period from June 19 to June 23
* Record date June 23 and payment date July 21
Source text in Chinese:
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Phoenix new media - will continue to take measures to strengthen content management, make sure all content are copyrighted, regulated, in order to continue co's video, audio operation
* Increases net loss, negative shareholder equity estimates (Recasts and writes through with CEO comments)