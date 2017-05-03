BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
May 3 Soligenix Inc:
* Soligenix receives FDA protocol clearance of pivotal phase 3 clinical trial of sgx942 for the treatment of oral mucositis in head and neck cancer patients
* Soligenix Inc- Soligenix plans to begin the study in Q2 of 2017
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results