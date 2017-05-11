May 11 Soligenix Inc-

* Soligenix announces recent accomplishments and first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.32

* Q1 revenue $1.3 million versus $2.6 million

* Soligenix - anticipate initiating pivotal phase 3 trial of sgx942, for treatment of oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer, in q2 2017