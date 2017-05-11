Apple tells court Qualcomm chip licenses are invalid
June 20 Apple Inc broadened a legal attack on Qualcomm Inc, arguing to a U.S. federal court that license agreements that secure the chip maker a cut of every iPhone manufactured were invalid.
May 11 Soligenix Inc-
* Soligenix announces recent accomplishments and first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.32
* Q1 revenue $1.3 million versus $2.6 million
* Soligenix - anticipate initiating pivotal phase 3 trial of sgx942, for treatment of oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer, in q2 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 Apple Inc broadened a legal attack on Qualcomm Inc, arguing to a U.S. federal court that license agreements that secure the chip maker a cut of every iPhone manufactured were invalid.
* Boeing - order is calc's first direct purchase from boeing, with a value of $5.8 billion at list prices