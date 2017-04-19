BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 19 Soligenix Inc:
* Soligenix Inc - results from its ricin toxin vaccine (rivax™) development program will be presented at 20(th) annual conference on vaccine research
* Soligenix Inc - findings are expected to facilitate potential approval of Rivax product under U.S. FDA "animal rule"
* Soligenix Inc - Rivax has demonstrated "significantly enhanced" thermostability and 100% protection in preclinical ricin aerosol challenge models Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results