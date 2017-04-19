April 19 Soligenix Inc:

* Soligenix Inc - results from its ricin toxin vaccine (rivax™) development program will be presented at 20(th) annual conference on vaccine research

* Soligenix Inc - findings are expected to facilitate potential approval of Rivax product under U.S. FDA "animal rule"

* Soligenix Inc - Rivax has demonstrated "significantly enhanced" thermostability and 100% protection in preclinical ricin aerosol challenge models