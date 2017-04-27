April 27 Solitario Exploration & Royalty Corp :

* Solitario Exploration & Royalty to acquire Zazu Metals in friendly transaction

* Solitario Exploration & Royalty Corp -holders of Zazu shares will receive, on closing, 0.3572 of a common share of co in exchange for each Zazu share held

* Solitario Exploration & Royalty - upon completion of arrangement, Zazu will be entitled to nominate 2 directors to be appointed to board of Solitario Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: