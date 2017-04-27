BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 27 Solitario Exploration & Royalty Corp :
* Solitario Exploration & Royalty to acquire Zazu Metals in friendly transaction
* Solitario Exploration & Royalty Corp -holders of Zazu shares will receive, on closing, 0.3572 of a common share of co in exchange for each Zazu share held
* Solitario Exploration & Royalty - upon completion of arrangement, Zazu will be entitled to nominate 2 directors to be appointed to board of Solitario Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.