May 10 Solium Capital Inc:

* Anticipates entering into an agreement with UBS Financial Services Inc, on terms that have been agreed to in principle

* Under new agreement, UBS customers will upgrade to a UBS branded version of Shareworks, Solium's stock plan administration platform

* Increase in revenues from strategic partnership is not expected to be material to Solium in 2017