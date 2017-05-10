BRIEF-Gree Real Estate names Lin Qiang as president
June 20 Gree Real Estate Co Ltd : * Says it appoints Lin Qiang as president Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/1FzChS Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 10 Solium Capital Inc:
* Anticipates entering into an agreement with UBS Financial Services Inc, on terms that have been agreed to in principle
* Under new agreement, UBS customers will upgrade to a UBS branded version of Shareworks, Solium's stock plan administration platform
* Increase in revenues from strategic partnership is not expected to be material to Solium in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 Gree Real Estate Co Ltd : * Says it appoints Lin Qiang as president Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/1FzChS Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
LONDON, June 20 Britain's markets watchdog opened a public consultation on Tuesday to see if changes are needed to make it easier for people with cancer to get travel insurance.