Saudi to impose tobacco, sugary drinks tax on June 10
DUBAI, May 28 Saudi Arabia will impose a special tax on tobacco and sugary drinks on June 10, as part of a series of steps towards closing a budget deficit caused by low oil prices.
March 9 Association of European Businesses:
* Sollers February sales of new cars and LCV in Russia 3,522 vehicles versus 3,498 vehicles in February 2016 Source text: bit.ly/2m2xDjX
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, May 28 Saudi Arabia will impose a special tax on tobacco and sugary drinks on June 10, as part of a series of steps towards closing a budget deficit caused by low oil prices.
LOS ANGELES, May 28(Variety.com) - Disney's "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" is sailing into first place at the domestic box office this weekend, but the story the numbers dictate is not one of swashbuckling heroics.