March 3 Solocal Group SA:
* Success of capital increase with preferential subscription rights
* Capital increase of approximately 398.48 million euros ($419.36 million)(including issue
premium), at the subscription price of 1 euro per share
* 272,650,250 new shares subscribed in cash by shareholders on an irreducible and reducible
basis, corresponding to a cash subscription rate of 68.42 percent, ie 272.65 million euros
* Shareholders and new investors will hold 64.20 percent of capital post-restructuring,
creditors will hold 35.80 percent
Source text: bit.ly/2lkUM5q
($1 = 0.9502 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)