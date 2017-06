May 23 SOLON EIENDOM ASA:

* REG-SOLON EIENDOM ASA : SALE OF NON-CORE ASSETS AND BIONOR PHARMA UPDATE

* SOLON HAS NOW ENTERED INTO BINDING AGREEMENTS FOR SALE OF THREE REAL ESTATE PROPERTIES INCLUDING TWO COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES

* COMBINED GAIN ON SALE IS APPROXIMATELY NOK 19 MILLION AND WILL RESULT IN INCREASED LIQUIDITY OF APPROXIMATELY NOK 76 MILLION

* THESE SALES WILL BE RECOGNIZED IN Q2 AND Q3 THIS YEAR.

* SOLON HAS, AFTER ABOVE MENTIONED SALES, DIVESTED ALL NON CORE REAL ESTATE ASSETS

* PLANNED COST REDUCING ACTIONS WILL DECREASE ANNUAL CASH BURN FOR BIOPHARMACEUTICAL DIVISION FROM ABOUT NOK 24 MILLION TO NOK 14 MILLION