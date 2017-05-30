BRIEF-AB Science presents supportive data from its phase 3 study in severe systemic mastocytosis
* PRESENTS SUPPORTIVE DATA FROM ITS PHASE 3 STUDY IN SEVERE SYSTEMIC MASTOCYTOSIS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 30 SOLON EIENDOM ASA
* REG-SOLON EIENDOM ASA : Q1 2017 - ALL-TIME HIGH SALES
* Q1 EBITDA NOK 33.1 MILLION VERSUS LOSS NOK 3.3 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 REVENUE NOK 225.2 MILLION VERSUS NOK 92.5 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* PRESENTS SUPPORTIVE DATA FROM ITS PHASE 3 STUDY IN SEVERE SYSTEMIC MASTOCYTOSIS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BERLIN, June 22 Germany's federal supreme court said on Thursday it had rejected a woman's claim for certification agency TÜV Rheinland to pay compensation for approving faulty breast implants produced by manufacturer PIP until its 2010 closure.