July 3 (Reuters) - SOLON EIENDOM ASA

* Sold 68 Homes With a Total Sales Value of Nok 685 Million During q2 of 2017 Compared to 32 Homes With a Total Sales Value of Nok 177 Million in q2 of 2016

* COMPANY HAD 257 UNITS UNDER CONSTRUCTION AT JUNE 30, 2017