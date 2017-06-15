June 15 Solon Eiendom Asa

* Solon Eiendom - chairman Simen Thorsen, through wholly owned co Hortulan, bought 656,473 shares in Solon Eiendom at a price of NOK 18.00 per share

* Solon Eiendom - following transaction Simen Thorsen through Hortulan holds 13.9 million shares, equalling 28.64% of total share capital, votes of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)