June 12 SOLON EIENDOM ASA:

* ‍​SOLON EIENDOM: BIONOR PHARMA WINDING DOWN OPERATIONS

* AFTER RESTRUCTURING, SOLON EIENDOM WILL BE A PURE RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE DEVELOPER​

* ‍ALL EMPLOYEES HAVE BEEN INFORMED AND STEPS ARE BEING TAKEN TO STOP ALL FURTHER ACTIVITIES AND SECURE DOCUMENTATION RELATED TO INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY RIGHTS​

* BOOK VALUE OF INTANGIBLE ASSETS OF NOK 120 MILLION WILL BE EXPENSED IN ADDITION TO A RESTRUCTURING PROVISION OF NOK 5 MILLION IN Q2 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)