Feb 17 Solteq Plc:

* Solteq's board of directors has appointed Olli Väätäinen Chief Executive Officer of company as of April 1st, 2017

* Board of Directors of Solteq and former CEO Repe Harmanen have agreed that Harmanen will leave his position as CEO as of now Source text for Eikon:

