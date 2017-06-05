BRIEF-Huizhou Speed Wireless Technology says dividend payment date on June 29
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.3 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 28
June 5 Solt Works Co Ltd :
* Says 350 million won worth of its 1st series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been converted into 350,000 shares of the company, at 1,000 won/share
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/xjf6HM
