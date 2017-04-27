BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
April 27 Solutions 30 SE:
* FY net income group share 8.3 million euros ($9.05 million) versus 6.1 million euros year ago
* FY adjusted EBITDA 17.3 million euros versus 11.0 million euros year ago
* Aims 2017 profitable growth and anticipates double digit growth in activity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9171 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways cancelled all its flights from London's two main airports until Saturday evening after a global computer system outage caused massive delays and left planes stuck on runways.