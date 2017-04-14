BRIEF-Shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
April 14Solxyz Co Ltd
* Says it formed business and capital alliance with NewingSoft Inc, with details to be decided
* To buy 12.5 percent stake (25 shares) in NewingSoft on April 28
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/7N8QcP
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
* Calstrs says urges Netflix shareholders to vote for proposal to adopt a majority vote standard for director elections - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: