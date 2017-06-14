June 14Solxyz Co Ltd

* Says it will acquire 253,000 shares (14.1 percent stake) of AXE Inc from EFLOW Inc

* Says the company will increase stake in AXE to 14.1 percent from 0 percent

* Price undisclosed

* Transaction date on June 21

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/qew1pS

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)