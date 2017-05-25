May 25 Somany Ceramics Ltd

* Says approves modernaisation and upgradation of certain production lines in Haryana and Gujarat Source text: [Somany Ceramics Limited has informed the Exchange that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 24, 2017 have approved modernization and upgradation of certain production lines at (i) Kassar (Haryana) Plant which will result into increase in capacity of value added tiles by 2.50 million square meters per annum and (ii) Kadi (Gujarat) Plant to improve the value added mix with decrease in capacity by 1.77 million square meters per annum.] Further company coverage: