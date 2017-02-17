BRIEF-Tomasz Walus new CEO of TXM, cos' management board dismissed
* TOMASZ WALUS APPOINTED CO'S NEW CEO, REPLACES ON THIS POSITION LECH PRZEMIENIECKI
Feb 17 Somboon Advance Technology Pcl
* Fy net profit 607.6 million baht versus 641.5 million baht
* Fy revenue from sales of goods and rendering of services 8.30 billion baht versus 8.64 billion baht Source text (bit.ly/2m1T19f) Further company coverage:
* TOMASZ WALUS APPOINTED CO'S NEW CEO, REPLACES ON THIS POSITION LECH PRZEMIENIECKI
* March quarter profit 7.9 million rupees versus 2.1 million rupees year ago