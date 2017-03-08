BRIEF-Upper Egypt Flour Mills nine-month consol profit rises
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
March 8 Somfy SA:
* FY sales 1.13 billion euros ($1.19 billion) versus 1.06 billion euros year ago
* FY current operating income 177.7 million euros versus 165.6 million euros year ago
* FY net profit 143.4 million euros versus 164.8 million euros year ago
* Management board will propose payment of dividend of 6.10 euros per share
* Expects 2017 financial year should see slowdown in sales growth
* In 2017 expects relative stability in operating margin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9487 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
MONACO, May 28 Pirelli is committed to Formula One but there are no plans to take a stake in the sport following Liberty Media's takeover, the tyre company's chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Sunday.