BRIEF-Fortuna shareholder to raise offer price in voluntary buyout -CTK
* Fortuna's majority shareholder Penta to raise offer price in voluntary buyout to CZK 118.04 on Monday -CTK news agency
April 20 Somfy SA:
* Q1 revenue EUR 294.6 million ($316.96 million) versus EUR 265.5 million year ago Source text: bit.ly/2oUc9bR Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9295 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
LAGOS, May 26 The Asset Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON), the country's 'bad bank' set up following the banking crisis, is close to selling Peugeot Automobile Nigeria (PAN) Ltd, a local car assembly joint venture, to Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote, and two Nigerian states.