July 20 (Reuters) - SOMFY SA:

* H1 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE EUR ‍​643.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 587.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* EXPECTS A SLIGHT DECREASE FOR H1 RECURRING OPERATING INCOME COMPARING TO LAST YEAR

* Q2 2017 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE EUR 348.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 322.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* EXPECTS RECURRING OPERATING INCOME TO REMAIN RELATIVELY STABLE OVER FY 2017