BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 29 Sompo Holdings Inc
* Says subsidiary Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance Inc. completed acquisition of Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd. on March 28 , or March 29(Japan time)
* Transaction amount is about $6.3 billion
* Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd. will delist from New York Stock Exchange after the transaction
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/FLFB9N
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results